Sejong National Arboretum
Travel, Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: First National Urban Arboretum Opens in Sejong

Haps Staff

After eight years of construction, the Sejong National Arboretum opened to the public this past weekend.

Located about 120 kilometers from Seoul, the 65-hectare four-season urban arboretum is the size of around 90 football fields and features over 1,720,000 plants from 2,834 species.

Image: Sejong National Arboretum

It also has 20-themed zones that feature modern and traditional Korean gardens.

Admission is free during its trial run until December 31st and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday.

Image: Sejong National Arboretum

Only 5,000 people will be allowed to visit daily and 300 per hour in accordance with current social distancing restrictions.

Sejong’s new attraction is the third national arboretum in the country, with the others located in Pocheon, Gyeonggi province and Bonghwa in North Gyeongsang province.

Image: Sejong National Arboretum

 

