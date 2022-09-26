Korea Destinations: Five Festivals to Check Out This Weekend

As fall is now in full gear, there are plenty of festivals preparing to return this year.
Here are a few festivals to check out around the country this weekned.
Gimje Horizon Festival
Date: September 29 – October 3
City: Gimje-si, Jeollabuk-do
Location: Byeokgolje Reservoir Site
One of the top-rated festivals each fall, great food and fun awaits.
Yeosu Jinnam Turtle Ship Festival
Date: September 29 – October 2
City: Yeosu-si, Jeollanam-do
Location: Jongpo Marine Park
The Yeosu Jinnam Turtle Ship Festival commemorates the achievements of Admiral Yi Sun-sin and his victorious naval battles during the Imjin War.
Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival
Date: September 29 – October 2
City: Songpa-gu, Seoul
Location: Area of Nori Madang, Seokchon Lake, Pungnap Baekje Culture Park, Seokchon-dong Ancient Tombs
The festival features various folk performances, musicals, family concerts, food, and more.
Sancheong Medicinal Herb Festival
Date: September 29 – October 10
City: Sancheong, Gyeongnam province
Location: Sancheong IC Festival Plaza and Donguibogam Village
Boasting beautiful scenery that changes in the four seasons, Sancheong’s Jirisan Mountain is also a treasure trove with over 1,000 types of medicinal herbs.
Ulsan Onggi Festival
Date: September 29 – October 3
City: Ulsan
Location: Area of Oegosan Onggi Village
The festival takes place at the largest onggi village in the nation, home to seven master artisans.