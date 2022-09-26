Image: Sancheong-gun
Korea Destinations: Five Festivals to Check Out This Weekend

Haps Staff

As fall is now in full gear, there are plenty of festivals preparing to return this year.

Here are a few festivals to check out around the country this weekned.

Gimje Horizon Festival

Date: September 29 – October 3

City: Gimje-si, Jeollabuk-do

Location: Byeokgolje Reservoir Site

One of the top-rated festivals each fall, great food and fun awaits.

Yeosu Jinnam Turtle Ship Festival

Date: September 29 – October 2

City: Yeosu-si, Jeollanam-do

Location: Jongpo Marine Park

The Yeosu Jinnam Turtle Ship Festival commemorates the achievements of Admiral Yi Sun-sin and his victorious naval battles during the Imjin War.

Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival

Date: September 29 – October 2

City: Songpa-gu, Seoul

Location: Area of Nori Madang, Seokchon Lake, Pungnap Baekje Culture Park, Seokchon-dong Ancient Tombs

The festival features various folk performances, musicals, family concerts, food, and more.

Sancheong Medicinal Herb Festival

Date: September 29 – October 10

City: Sancheong, Gyeongnam province

Location:  Sancheong IC Festival Plaza and Donguibogam Village

Boasting beautiful scenery that changes in the four seasons, Sancheong’s Jirisan Mountain is also a treasure trove with over 1,000 types of medicinal herbs

Ulsan Onggi Festival

Date: September 29 – October 3

City: Ulsan

Location: Area of Oegosan Onggi Village

The festival takes place at the largest onggi village in the nation, home to seven master artisans.

