Korea Destinations: Five Great Day Trips to Take From Busan

With the weather warming up and many people being cooped up all winter in the city, taking a day trip this spring may be just what the doctor ordered.

There are plenty of places around the country to take a quick day trip that will give you a sense of travel but have you back in your bed at night.

Here are five options if you’re looking to take a quick day trip out of Busan.

Historical Gyeongju

The historical capital is just under two hours away by bus from Nopo Station and also a quick train ride that takes around 30 minutes.

Read all about some great things to do at the UNESCO Heritage Site.

Taehwagang Park — Ulsan

Designated as “the second national garden” in Korea, Taehwagang River Park is an excellent park to get away from city life.

It is the first waterside ecological garden in Korea, and is composed of 84 hectares, six themes, and 29 sub-areas, and has a visitor center and garden experience facilities for guests.

More than 2.3 times the area of ​​Yeouido park in Seoul, it is the largest urban waterfront area in the nation.

Just a short 69 kilometers away by car, Ulsan is easily accessible by bus or train.

Botanical Gardens at Oedo

Located about a 20-minute boat ride just south of Geoje Island, Oedo is a perfect place to get away from it all.

Roaming around ts lush gardens is a great way to spend an afternoon that will have you dreaming of your next trip overseas to Europe or Southeast Asia.

From the Seobu Bus Terminal, the 1 hour and 20-minute bus ride will drop you off in front of Jangseungpo Port.

Take Korea’s Longest Cable Car in Sacheon

The Sacheon Sea Cable Car boasts the longest section in Korea that connects the sea, islands, and mountains.

You can enjoy a breathtaking view of the 816m sea section from the highest height of 74m, which is the height of the 30th floor of an apartment and you can check out the open availability before you head out.

Sacheon is about 118 kilometers away from Busan and takes about 1 1/2 hours by car or two hours by train and 2 1/2 hours by bus.

Healing in Sancheong-gun County

The farthest place to travel from Busan on out list, Sancheong-gun is a 1 1/2 hour drive or about a 2 1/2 hour bus/taxi transfer from Jinju away.

There’s plenty to see and do in the South Gyeongsang province county including plenty of attractions around Hwangmaesan Mountain.