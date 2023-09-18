Korea Destinations: Five Islands to Visit This Fall

Jodo and Hodo, two picturesque islands located in Namhae-gun have been chosen as part of the ‘Autumn × Islands You Want to Visit’ selection.

The Korea Island Development Institute (KIDI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Administration and Security and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, made this designation.

Jodo and Hodo, situated in the Namhae Sea, boast stunning coastlines and azure waters, making them ideal destinations for leisurely strolls with family and friends.

Both islands offer well-maintained coastal walking trails that provide captivating views along the way, including Jodo Barae-gil, the inaugural section of Seombarae-gil among Namhae Barae-gil.

These islands are highly recommended for tourists seeking a tranquil and rejuvenating getaway.

Located to the south of Namhaedo Island, Jodo and Hodo are easily visible from Mijo Port in Mijo-myeon.

A pilot boat operates between the two islands from Mijo Port.

The five autumn islands selected this time are Jodo and Hodo in Namhae-gun, Gyodongdo (Ganghwa-gun, Incheon), Daebudo (Ansan-si, Gyeonggi-do), Geumodo (Yeosu-si, Jeollanam-do), and Chujado (Jeju-si).

To find travel information about these and the other fall islands, you can visit the ‘Every Corner of Korea’ website operated by the Korea Tourism Organization.