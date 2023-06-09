Korea Destinations: Five Islands to Visit This Summer in Korea

The Ministry of Public Administration and Security has unveiled its selection of five picturesque islands to visit during the summer season.

This time, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization joined the selection process, taking into account the tourism potential during the holiday season.

The five summer islands chosen are Dae·Soijakdo in Incheon, Sapsido in Chungcheongnam-do, Maldo-Myeongdo-Bangchukdo in Jeonbuk-do, Docho-do in Jeonnam-do, and Ulleungdo in Gyeongsangbuk-do.

Here’s what you can expect at each island:

Dae·Soijakdo

Situated near the metropolitan area of Incheon, Dae-Sojakdo offers a unique natural environment to explore during summer.

Visitors can marvel at the grass lanterns, the oldest rock in Korea, marine ecosystems, and the enchanting overpass, which can only be observed twice a day when the normally submerged sandy beach emerges at low tide.

Sapsido

The third largest island in Chungcheongnam-do, Sapsido is ideal for trekking while enjoying the refreshing sea breeze.

The island’s shape resembles that of a bow and arrow, allowing visitors to discover its various corners through a scenic circumferential route.

Maldo, Myeongdo, and Bangchukdo

These three islands in Gunsan-si offer the opportunity to experience the distinctive characteristics of multiple islands. These islands have also been selected for the ‘K-Tourism Island’ project by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, further enhancing their allure.

Dochodo Island

Located in Sinan-gun, Dochodo is known as a popular filming location, boasting vibrant summer blooms.

With lush trees giving the island its name, visitors can enjoy the mesmerizing Hydrangea Garden showcasing around 100 types of hydrangeas in June. Additionally, the hackberry forest trail extends throughout the village, providing a captivating setting.

Ulleungdo

Situated in Gyeongsangbuk-do, Ulleungdo is a true gem with its abundant natural wonders.

The island offers a coastal promenade for leisurely strolls amidst breathtaking scenery, and the emerald sea is perfect for scuba diving.

With Ulleungdo being a K-tourism island, a national event called the “Island Day” will be held in August, promising an array of exciting activities and exhibitions.

For detailed travel information about these summer islands, tourists can visit the ‘Every Corner of Korea’ website operated by the Korea Tourism Organization. The app and website (korean.visitkorea.or.kr) provide comprehensive information on all corners of Korea.