Korea Destinations: Five Reasons to Give Gimhae a Visit

Birthplace of former Korean president Roh Moo-hyun, Gimhae is not just a place to go catch a flight to your next destination.

Located along the Nakdong River, the half-million residents that call it home have plenty of things to see and do in this bustling city.

Here are five reasons to give it a look if you’re looking for a quick day trip out nearby.

Location

Gimhae is located in Gyeongsangnam-do, with Changwon and Masan also nearby making Gimhae quite accessible for a short day trip. It just takes 30 minutes to an hour by car or by the Busan-Gimhae Light Rail. The city itself is easily accessible to get around as well.

It’s a quiet city

For those looking for city life with a slightly country feel, Gimhae is a good place to start. The city is full of amenities, but with about five times fewer people than in Busan. Traffic is much lighter and people-friendly. There are also a lot of great authentic foreign restaurants for the foodies.

Lots of historic things to see

Gimhae has a lot of historical relics from Gaya, so there are lots of museums and the royal tomb from the Gaya Dynasty that are mostly well-preserved. Events and festivals are opened in front of the museum, with regular flea markets and the always interesting Gaya Culture Festival which has been hosted since 1962.

There’s a lot of parks

There are parks all over Gimhae, so you can go for a nice, leisurely stroll just about anywhere. Many people take a walk in the park in the morning and night, and especially, Yeonji park is worth a visit.

The weather

Gimhae is southwest of Busan and due to the coastal climate, it’s the mildest city in Korea with an annual average temperature of 15’C with moderate precipitation. It’s also inland enough that snow falls occasionally in winter. The region’s weather also has helped it become an agricultural leader in the country and is known for growing flowers, especially roses.