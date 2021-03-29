Korea Destinations: Five Recommended Spring Outings in Sancheon-gun

As spring weather is warming up around the nation, Sancheon-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do has become a hotspot for those looking for a quick day trip and is also a safe place to keep socially distanced.

Here are five recommended places to visit this spring.

Namsa Yedam Village

Voted the most beautiful village by the Korean Tourism Organization, the 3.2-kilometer earth stone fence is designated at National Registered Cultural Property Number 281.

About 40 traditional hanoks remain in the village, some dating back to the 18th century.

Also check out Kisan Gugakdang, a commemoration of Kisan Park Heon-bong, who is considered one of the greatest teachers of the Korean classical music world, and Sancheong Isajae where General Yi Sun-sin stayed when he was a soldier of Paek Ui.

Hwangmae Mountain

The beautiful panoramic views from Sancheong Hwangmaeru are on full display this spring as the flowers are close to full bloom. Climbing to the observatory and standing at the border of Sancheong-eup and Chahwang-myeong, and Cheonwonbong and Ungseokbong at Jirisan Mountain are considered as some of the best viewing spots in the country.

Daewonsa Valley Road

Daewonsa Valley Road, in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do is one of the less explored in Jirisan, but it provides beautiful scenery along its 3.5km trails which start from Yupyeong parking lot in Samjang-myeon to Garangip Elementary School in Yupyeong village.

The valley road, which was opened in 2018, is known for its ecological value, with a symphony of insects providing the backdrop music.

Highlights of the walk include the 58-meter Bangjang Mountain Bridge in front of Daewon Temple and the beautiful views from Yongso, which legend has it that dragons have lived for 100 years.

Seongchul Monk’s Pilgrimage Road

Take a stroll along the approximately 3.5km road from Geunoesa Temple in Danseong-myeon, where Seongcheol Daejong was born, to Dunchi Parking Lot in Wonji Village, Sinan-myeon.

You can enjoy cool breezes from the Gyeongho River and Yangcheon River banks and observe the birthplace of Geuneosa and the monk Seongcheol. Except for the stairway on the Eomhyesan section, all are flat, so it takes about an hour to travel back and forth.

In addition, the nearby Donguibogam Village, which covers an area of 1.18 million square meters in Wangsan, Geumseo-myeon, is full of attractions with the theme of oriental medicine throughout the year, such as a herbal theme park and oriental medicine theme park.

Saengcho International Sculpture Park

More than 20 sculptures from domestic and international artists are surrounded by a sea of pink flowers in the spring which adds to the beauty of the park.

You can also check out the Gaya era burial grounds and local museums nearby,