Korea Destinations: Five Tourist Attractions to Visit This Lunar New Year’s in Gyeongnam Province

For those looking to check out some fun activities this holiday, here are five tourist attractions in Gyeongnam province where special events can be enjoyed.

Bridge over the River Kwai

First, in Changwon, the installation of landscape lighting for the Bridge over the River Kwai in Jeodo, a land-connecting bridge connecting Gusan-myeon and Jeodo, was completed, and a media façade event will be operated during the Lunar New Year holidays.

For four days from the 21st to the 24th, at 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m., media façade videos and landscape lighting of various themes are displayed alternately for 40 minutes, giving visitors pleasure with colorful lighting and delicate sound.

Gimhae Gaya Theme Park

Gimhae Gaya Theme Park is also holding a Lunar New Year event, ‘ Find a hopping rabbit ‘ in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit in the Year of the Rabbit.

For family visitors during the Lunar New Year holidays, photo zones including large moon rabbits were installed in various places, and folk games such as Tuho, Yutnori, and Jegichagi will be operated to welcome visitors. In addition, discounts are provided to visitors wearing rabbits, homecoming visitors, visitors wearing hanbok, and foreign visitors.

Hapcheon Video Theme Park

Hapcheon Video Theme Park will hold the ‘2023 Black Rabbit Year New Year’s Day Festival ‘ during this Lunar New Year holiday.

For three days from the 21st to the 23rd, the traditional Korean music team’s pangut performance, a traditional beona performance, and a fusion Korean music performance where tradition and modernity coexist will be held three times a day at the indoor studio special event venue.

Various events will also be held, including paper art exhibitions and various traditional play-making experiences programs such as jegi, top, and kite making.

Geoje Botanical Garden Jungle Dome

Can’t get to Southeast Asia this winter? There are also places where you can enjoy special experiences with your family in a warm interior in the cold winter.

Geoje Botanical Garden Jungle Dome is the largest domed tropical greenhouse in Korea, boasting the highest height (30m) and the largest area ( 4,468 ㎡ ) in the country. It is a place where you can feel the ecology of the majestic tropical rainforest.

In the tropical greenhouse with a unique shape composed of 7,500 pieces of triangular glass, you can see exotic scenery such as tropical plants of 300 species and 10,000 plants, a bird nest photo zone, and a 10m high waterfall. It is closed on the day of New Year’s Day, so it is recommended to go out with your family after New Year’s Day to avoid the cold in the middle of winter.

Donguibogam Village

Donguibogam Village in Sancheong at the foot of Jirisan Mountain is also worth visiting during the holidays to recover from holiday fatigue. Except for New Year’s Day, there are always healing experiences such as herbal thermal experience and scent bag making at Donguijeon Hall in Donguibogam Village, so you can spend a comfortable time with your family.

For more information on tourist attractions worth visiting during this Lunar New Year holiday, visit the Gyeongsangnam-do Gyeongnam Tourism Guide website.