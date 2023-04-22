Korea Destinations: Flowers Bloom on Dotseom Island Near Changwon

Clusters of flowers in full bloom all over Dotseom Marine Amusement Park in Masanhappo-gu are attracting outings to enjoy the last-minute spring mood.

When you enter the island by boat for about 10 minutes from the Dotseom Ferry Terminal, spring flowers blooming in flowerbeds in front of the tourist information center greet visitors with a beautiful appearance.

In particular, as the name suggests, marigolds resembling golden wine glasses and livingstone daisies in colorful colors harmonize with the cute baby pig sculptures.

Colorful flowers such as chrysanthemums, canola, and azaleas are in full bloom along the 1.5 km-long coastal promenades surrounding Dotseom Island.

On the way to the top, there are steps that are not steep between the still-green maple trees. Climbing the stairs, you will also encounter red maple leaves that are red throughout the year.

When you climb to the top of Dotseom Island, yellow forsythia jasmine, colorful pansies, and purple muscari form a flower garden in a flower garden of 1,700 square meters.

A statue of world-renowned sculptor Moon-soon from Masan surrounds a colony of spring flowers while you can see the magnificent view of the blue sea of ​​Masan

This place will be colorfully colored with roses and poppies in May, hydrangeas in summer, and chrysanthemums, cosmos, and dabsari in autumn to welcome visitors.