Yuchae and cherry blossoms are in full bloom in ‘Daraengi Village’ in Namhae-gun.

As spring approaches, beautiful flower paths are spreading throughout Namhae-gun as spring approaches, which has also been called ‘Hwajeon‘ since ancient times.

You can feel the charm of Blooming Namhae not only in Daraengi Village but also on the roads leading to major tourist destinations.