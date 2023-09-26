Korea Destinations: Flowers in Full Bloom at Angangda Forest

As flowers are in full bloom at Angangda Forest in Idong-myeon, Namhae, tourists are flocking to the area.

The flowers, which began blooming in mid-September, show off their beauty in harmony with various trees such as oak and pine trees and the silver sea.

Angangda Forest, which residents created as a windbreak forest 400 years ago, was previously called Temple Forest.

With the relocation of the military base, a wildflower complex was created and it was transformed into a camping site, gaining popularity as a resting place for residents and tourists.