Korea Destinations: Food and Fun Galore at the Gimje Horizon Festival

Voted the top regional festival in Korea in 2017, the Gimje Horizon Festival returns October 5 – October 9 at the Byeokgolje Reservoir in Gimje, Jeollabuk-do.

Known as a festival where agriculture and great food come together, it’s a festival that any visitor to Korea is sure to enjoy and not want to miss.

According to the visitkorea.com website:

Gimje Horizon Festival offers visitors a chance to experience Korea’s agriculture as well as various traditional cultural performances. The festival highlights the beautiful natural environment of Gimje and the rice produced in the region.

The expansive fields of Gimje are fertile and offer suitable conditions for growing rice.

Gimje is also the largest granary in Korea. During the festival period, visitors can experience catching grasshoppers, harvesting rice, maneuvering a cart and other exciting agricultural-related hands-on activities.

