Image: Gyeongnam province
TravelDomestic DestinationsNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Four Islands to Visit This Summer in Gyeongnam Province

Haps Staff

YokjidoDaemaemuldoSaryangdo, and Geoje-si Chilcheon-do were selected as part of the  “15 summer islands to visit in 2022″ by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security.

Tongyeong’s Yokjido is equipped with various sea experiences such as freediving and skin scuba, as well as marine leisure experience facilities where you can enjoy sea bathing.

Image: Gyeongnam Province

Daemaemuldo Island in Tongyeong was selected as a camping island‘ because it provides a camping site using an abandoned school and a beautiful sea view so that you can enjoy camping with your familylover, or acquaintances while looking at the blue summer night sky.

Saryangdo Island in Tongyeong was selected because it has a variety of seasonal healthy foods such as eel and black goat, so you can enjoy a particularly hot summer with the theme of enjoyment and health.

Image: Gyeongnam province

Geoje’s Chilcheondo Island was selected as an island where you can enjoy cool water activities in the summer vacation because you can enjoy sea bathing and marine leisure programs such as water skiing and wake surfing.

Image: Gyeongnam province

Detailed travel information on the 15 islands selected as summer islands can be found on the website ‘Everywhere in Korea’ operated by the Korea Tourism Organization.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
88 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Fri
24 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 