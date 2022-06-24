Korea Destinations: Four Islands to Visit This Summer in Gyeongnam Province

Yokjido, Daemaemuldo, Saryangdo, and Geoje-si Chilcheon-do were selected as part of the “15 summer islands to visit in 2022″ by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security.

Tongyeong’s Yokjido is equipped with various sea experiences such as freediving and skin scuba, as well as marine leisure experience facilities where you can enjoy sea bathing.

Daemaemuldo Island in Tongyeong was selected as a ‘camping island‘ because it provides a camping site using an abandoned school and a beautiful sea view so that you can enjoy camping with your family, lover, or acquaintances while looking at the blue summer night sky.

Saryangdo Island in Tongyeong was selected because it has a variety of seasonal healthy foods such as eel and black goat, so you can enjoy a particularly hot summer with the theme of enjoyment and health.

Geoje’s Chilcheondo Island was selected as an island where you can enjoy cool water activities in the summer vacation because you can enjoy sea bathing and marine leisure programs such as water skiing and wake surfing.

Detailed travel information on the 15 islands selected as summer islands can be found on the website ‘Everywhere in Korea’ operated by the Korea Tourism Organization.