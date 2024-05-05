Image: Sacheon Coastal Road/Sacheon City
Travel

Korea Destinations: Four Places to Go in Sacheon For a Healing Day Trip

By Haps Staff

Sacheon, in South Gyeongsang province, has some great destinations for those looking to avoid crowds and seek pleasure for a great day trip.

Here are four recommended sites to see on your next visit.

Image: Sacheon City

Bito Island — Cool sea breezes and spectacular views await with endless tidal flats providing the backdrop to the island. The local Bito National Leisure Campsite has also recently reopened.

Sacheon Coastal Road — The coastal roads into Sacheon offer splendid views of Hallyeohaesang National Park, with small islands dotting the indigo blue sea as a backdrop. In the evening, enjoy Sancheonpo Bridge’s beautiful view, which was voted one of the top 100 night views in Korea.

Image: Sacheon City

Haeyang Pension — Spend a night in one of the region’s unique marine pensions, as the sounds of fish, nature, and water surround you relieving your daily stress.

Samcheonpo Coastal Trail — Enjoy a coastal drive where five bridges connect Sacheon with Namhae and enjoy the beautiful coastline of forests and rock formations around Namildae Beach.

Busan to Sacheon is about a 108-kilometer journey by car and is a roughly two-hour bus ride from the Busan Seobu Intercity Bus Terminal in Sasang.

