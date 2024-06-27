Image: Gyeongnam province
Korea Destinations: Gangju Sunflower Festival in Haman-gun

The Gangju Sunflower Festival, showcasing a stunning array of sunflowers and zinnias across a sprawling 37,000 m² in the Gangju Village area of Beopsum-myeon, Haman-gun, will run until July 14th, although it may conclude earlier depending on the blooming schedule.

Nestled at the foot of Beopsusan Mountain, Gangju Village welcomes visitors with vibrant fields of sunflowers and zinnias.

The festival also offers a variety of additional events and activities. Visitors can enjoy a food market, an art gallery, a direct trading market for agricultural and specialty products, and a village market. A photography event will take place within Sunflower Complex 1 on July 6th and 7th from 2 to 4 p.m.

In front of the Sunflower Center, attendees can enjoy busking performances by G-Sevience on June 29-30 and July 6-7 at 2 p.m., and by Lee Yi-kyung on July 6 at 11 a.m.

To accommodate the influx of visitors, five event parking lots have been established, with two additional temporary parking lots available on weekends.

Shuttle buses will operate every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, with the boarding point located at the 2nd parking lot (1092 Gangju-ri, Beopsu-myeon).

