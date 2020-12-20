TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gangneung Drastically Scales Back New Year’s Sunrise Events

Haps Staff

One of the top destinations in the country to watch the first sunrise of the year, Gangneung has largely cut back its plans for this year’s event.

While most places around the country have already canceled events, people will still likely flock to the beaches to catch the first sunrise of 2021.

According to Korea Bizwire:

The municipality of Gangneung, 237 km east of Seoul and home to Jeongdongjin Beach and Gyeongpodae Beach, two of the nation’s most popular sunrise locations, has decided to drastically scale down its sunrise events.

All official sunrise performances and events, except for the sand clock rotation ceremony at Jeongdongjin, will be canceled, Gangneung officials said, adding they will concentrate on improving the convenience of tourists, including the installation of heat tents on beaches.

The municipality will also offer a live broadcast of the sunrise at its major beaches through YouTube.

“All east coast local governments are in a dilemma because they cannot actively welcome or shun sunrise tourists, particularly due to the impact on the local economy,” a Gangneung city government official said.

blank
Haps Staff
Haps Staff

