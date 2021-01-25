Korea Destinations: Geochang Changpowon Gardens

Geochang Changpowon Gardens in Gyeongsangnam-do has been registered as the first local garden in the province.

Located on the upper reaches of the Hapcheon Dam, it’s a waterfront ecological park with irises mainly planted alongside its water purification facilities.

It hosts a variety of events year-round, with the Iris Yoshino Cherry Blossom festival held in spring, summer festivals which include water lilies, lotus, and hydrangeas, a chrysanthemum festival in the fall, and a tropical greenhouse in the winter.

It is also currently expanding its offerings, by building a second garden which is expected to be completed next year, and a second Iris Garden Project expected to be completed by 2024.

Upon completion, the gardens are expected to be the top destination in the country for ecological park travel.

The other local gardens in the country are Semiwon in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and Juknokwon in Damyang-gun in Jeollanam-do.