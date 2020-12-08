Image: Geochang-gun
Korea Destinations: Geochang’s Christmas Tree Culture Festival Begins This Sunday

Haps Staff

Geochang-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do will open the 8th Geochang Christmas Tree Culture Festival from this Sunday.

The festival, under this year’s theme “Hope and Blessing”, takes place at the grass square in front of the Geochang County Office.

Though cultural and artistic performances have been canceled, the festival will continue though will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines including social distancing, mask-wearing, and allowing only a certain number of visitors.

The festival lasts until February 14, 2021.

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm

Haps Staff -
Korea is aglow this season with lighting festivals across the nation, but the Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gyeonggi province is one you might not want to miss.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Namhae Barae-gil Upgrades its Walking Courses

Haps Staff -
Barae-gil, the local walking trails around the island of Namhae have doubled in size after it unveiled its 2.0 version earlier this week.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Cornflower Fruit Blooming Along Sancheong Driving Course

Haps Staff -
As the temperatures have started dipping to near freezing near Sancheong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, red ripe cornflower fruit has started blooming along the popular driving course from Saengcho Nadeulmok to Dong-Euibogam Village.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Seolri Skywalk Opens in Namhae

Haps Staff -
Seolri Skywalk, the newest tourist attraction in the region has opened its test period in Mijo-myeon, Namhae-gun before its grand opening next month.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Purple Islands in Sinan County

Haps Staff -
Located approximately 400 kilometers southwest of Seoul, Sinan County in Jeollanam-do is the perfect place for those looking for a unique travel destination in Korea.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Healing Your Mind at the Forests in Yesan County

Haps Staff -
As the coronavirus pandemic presses on into its 10th month and depression setting in for many people, local healing tours have been popping up around the nation to lift the spirits of citizens around Korea.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Country Club Closes After Caddie Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sports News Haps Staff -
Busan Country Club was closed yesterday after a caddie tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more

국제관광도시 부산, 첫 홍보대사 ‘고효주’ 위촉

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 지난 5일 영화의전당 야외광장에서 롱보드 여신 고효주 씨를 부산시 홍보대사로 위촉하고 위촉패를 수여했다고 밝혔다.
Read more

2nd Hungarian Film Day Takes Place This Sunday

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The second Hungarian Film Day will take place this Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

Outdoor Dining at Convenience Stores and Food Stall Temporarily Banned After 9 p.m. From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that it has temporarily banned dining outdoors at convenience stores, food stalls, and pojang macha's after 9 p.m. effective at midnight.
Read more

Ko Hyo Joo Named Public Relations Ambassador of Busan

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it commissioned longboard goddess Ko Hyo-joo as a public relations ambassador of Busan at the outdoor plaza of the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Outdoor Dining at Convenience Stores and Food Stall Temporarily Banned After 9 p.m. From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that it has temporarily banned dining outdoors at convenience stores, food stalls, and pojang macha's after 9 p.m. effective at midnight.
Read more

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor "The Lounge" is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
Read more

Popeyes to End its 26-Year Run in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Popeyes Chicken will end its 26 years of business in Korea after failing to buy a buyer and ending speculation that its days were numbered in the country.
Read more

City Announces All Restaurants Will Only Allow Takeout and Delivery After 9 p.m.

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that all restaurants no matter the size will only be allowed to have takeout and delivery after 9 p.m. during the two-week social distancing level 2+α from December 1st to 14th in order to stop the recent rapid re-proliferation of COVID-19.
Read more

Travel

