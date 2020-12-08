Korea Destinations: Geochang’s Christmas Tree Culture Festival Begins This Sunday

Geochang-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do will open the 8th Geochang Christmas Tree Culture Festival from this Sunday.

The festival, under this year’s theme “Hope and Blessing”, takes place at the grass square in front of the Geochang County Office.

Though cultural and artistic performances have been canceled, the festival will continue though will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines including social distancing, mask-wearing, and allowing only a certain number of visitors.

The festival lasts until February 14, 2021.