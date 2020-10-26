Image: Geochang-gun
Korea Destinations: Geochang’s New Y-Shaped Floating Bridge

Haps Staff

Located at Geochang Anti-aging Healing Land in Gyeongsangnam-do, the recently opened Y-Shape Floating Bridge is located in a forest healing recreation experience at Udusan in Gajo-myeon.

The bridge sits 600-meters above ground and connects in a Y-shape between the mountains.

Image: Geochang-gun

Geochang-gun runs a shuttle bus from a large parking lot located in Gajo-myeon to the Anti-aging Healing Land. The parking lot can accommodate 45 buses and 115 cars.

The bridge was expected to open earlier this year in May, however, was postponed due to coronavirus concers.

