Korea Destinations: Geoje Panorama Cable Car to Open in March

Geoje City and Geoje Cable Car Co. Ltd. announced final approval to open the Geoje Panorama Cable Car will take place at the end of this month.

After four years of construction, the official opening of the new cable car is expected to take place either March 19 or 26.

The new cable car is expected to become a new landmark for the region and along with Wind Hill, the region is hoping to attract over one million visitors.

Geoje Panoramic Cable Car

45 10-seater cabins will circulate the 1.5-kilometer section from Hakdong Pass in Dongbu-myeon, Geoje to 565-meter Nojasan Observatory.

Up to 2,000 passengers can ride per hour and the cable cars offer stunning 360′ views of Hallyeosudo.

They have also created a luxury deck that allows you to climb comfortably from the upper stop to the peak of Nojasan.