Korea Destinations: Geoje’s Jungle Dome to Reopen October 15th

Closed since February 21, Geoje’s Jungle Dome will reopen to the public on Thursday.

The dome was officially opened on January 17th, however, was closed at the on-set of the coronavirus pandemic.

It had attracted 88,000 visitors in its first month of operation.

In accordance with current social distancing measures, the city will restrict the number of people who can enter to half of full capacity.

Masks must be worn, while QR code checking and temperature checks will be taken and visitors should keep a 2-meter distance.

If too many visitors try to enter, especially during weekends, ticketing will be suspended and entrance will be limited.

“We will put the safety of visitors first. We recommend visiting on weekdays as much as possible,” an official from Geoje City said.

Read More About the Jungle Dome