Korea Destinations: Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival

Gyeongnam Province is hosting the 14th Geumwon Mountain Ice Festival in Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest in Wicheon-myeon, Geochang-gun.

The festival gets underway today and will be held until January 13.

This year’s Ice Festival is an ice sculpture exhibition hall composed of ice sculptures, a 470-meter ice sledding range, and experience programs to enjoy with family.

In addition, a 550-meter ice valley was created around the entrance of the event hall and the management building,

You can also enjoy beautiful frozen natural waterfalls at the 1st and 2nd waterfalls and Zaun Falls.

A food market will also be operated and relax at nature-friendly recreational facilities such as forest homes, forest culture and recreation centers, and forest training centers.

It’s the first time in three years that the festival will be held.