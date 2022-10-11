Korea Destinations: Geumwonsan Ecological Arboretum Established ‘Mountain Magnolia Theme Garden’ For Autumn

This year, as the late heat and typhoons recede and October begins with autumn rain and cool weather around 20℃, autumn has arrived.

The Geumwonsan Forest Resources Management Office reports that the autumn leaves of Mt. Geumwonsan are at their peak around October 24, based on the time when the autumn leaves of each species are more than 50% based on the types of maple and sycamore that are widely distributed in the forests of Korea. It is predicted that this will be observed until early November.

Preparations for autumn are in full swing to publicize the Geumwonsan Ecological Arboretum and to show visitors the beautiful autumn leaves of each themed garden.

From May to September of this year, 43 plants of 14 species, including white magnolia, and star magnolia were planted in the 9,323 m2 forest area, and the ‘Mountain Magnolia Theme Garden‘ equipped with viewing and convenience facilities such as ponds, wooden bridges, and walking decks were created. Therefore, it is possible to view various magnolias in one place in harmony with the autumn leaves of Mt. Geumwon.

Various themed gardens such as alpine, and rare and endemic plants were maintained in the Ecological Arboretum, and convenience and safety facilities such as pavilions, observatories, walking decks, and outdoor toilets were expanded.

Geumwonsan Ecological Arboretum is the only alpine arboretum in Korea located at 700-850m above sea level in Geumwonsan Mountain and is located at 61-1 Sangcheonri, Wicheon-myeon, Geochang-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, and is the only alpine arboretum in Korea. It was established and opened on June 15, 2011.

The main exhibition facilities include various exhibition facilities such as Alpine Rock Garden, Alpine Botanical Garden, Fern Botanical Garden, Native Botanical Garden, Gabijasaek Garden, Manbyeong Meadow, Literature Botanical Garden, Coniferous Tree Species Conservation Garden, and research facilities such as a breeding greenhouse, seedling pavement, and visitor center.

It is equipped with convenient and educational facilities such as the Forest Culture Education Center, and as of 2021, the annual number of visitors is about 20,000.