Korea Destinations: Gimhae City Climate Change Theme Park Water Play Facility Open From the 19th to August 31st

Gimhae City announced that it will operate a climate change theme park water play facility located in Daecheong-dong from the 19th.

The water play facility in the climate change theme park has a total floor area of ​​540 square meters and is equipped with a cooperative play area, a water tunnel, and a water drop.

The climate change theme park water play facility served as a climate shelter in the city center in the summer, visited by about 94,000 citizens by 2019, starting with 13,000 in 2015, the first year of its opening.

This year, it is free until August 31, and it is closed every Monday and in case of rain.

However, in June, it operates only on Saturdays and Sundays, and the operating hours are from 10 am to 4 pm, with a break for water quality management in between.

For the safety of users, the city limits the number of users to a maximum of 80 per session and gives priority to reservations. Reservations can be made on the website of the ‘Climate Change Public Relations Experience Center’.

As sanitary management is important because it is not the end of COVID-19, water quality for amusement facilities is changed every day and water quality inspection is conducted at least once every 15 days.

In addition to water play facilities, the climate change theme park is equipped with exhibition facilities related to climate change, experience facilities such as a pinwheel garden, an emotional play wall, and play spaces such as dance robot performances.

It is expected to serve as a venue for carbon-neutral education.