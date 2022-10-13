Image: Gimhae City
Korea Destinations: Gimhae Daedong Ecological Sports Park Cosmos in Full Bloom

Haps Staff

Cosmos, the messenger of autumn, are in full bloom on 25,000 pyeong (82,700 m²) of Daedong Ecological Sports Park in Gimhae City. 

According to the city, in August, five different colors of cosmos seeds were sown here to create a colorful cosmos flower garden. 

In Daedong Ecological Park, there are many things to see, such as the lawn plaza, wildflower complex, and Mugunghwa Garden, which were created as part of the leisure green space project on the banks of the Nakdong River.

To get there, you can go directly to Daedong Ecological Sports Park (234-2, Dongnam-ro, Daedong-myeon) or use the scenic footbridge at Geumgwan Gaya Rest Area on the Busan Outer Ring Expressway. 

