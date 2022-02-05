Korea Destinations: Gimhae’s Cloud Berry Named as a ‘Worthy Place to Visit in February’ by the KTO

Gimhae’s Cloud Berry was selected as a recommended place to visit in February by the Korea Tourism Organization under the theme of ‘village destinations where winter experiences are possible by region’.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) selects local attractions that match the monthly theme to promote domestic tourist destinations.

Cloud Berry in Gimhae

Cloud Berry is a strawberry-themed smart farm village located in Gonjimaeul, Seobu-dong, Chilsan.

It is an experiential tourist attraction where nature and education meet, where families can experience warmth even in the cold winter.

House strawberries in the Gimhae region are famous for their good quality, boasting a sweet scent, high sugar content, and firm flesh, thanks to good soil and climatic conditions suitable for strawberry cultivation.

The Cloud Berry Strawberry Experience includes a cooking package for 400g of strawberry-free strawberries harvested by hand.

Strawberries can be picked while using the smart farm method, and you can even experience a cooking package to make a strawberry cake or strawberry chocolate after harvest.

Operating hours and fees are 3 times a day (10:00, 12:30, 14:30) on weekends for 80 minutes, and the cost is 22,000 won to 35,000 won per person, and children under 24 months old are free.