Korea Destinations: Gimhae’s Famous Yeonji Park Music Fountain

The musical fountain, a specialty of Yeonji Park, a healing space in downtown Gimhae, is open from this month to October.

Yeonji Park is a waterside park centered on a 24,000-square-meter artificial lake, and is equipped with a musical fountain, various aquatic plants, walking trails decorated with flowering trees, sculptures, and convenience facilities.

The musical fountain spews water streams of various heights and shapes according to the music content and atmosphere.

In March, April, and October, it operates for 20 minutes every 2 hours from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., it runs for 20 minutes every 1 hour from May to September, when there are many users.

In addition, fountain performances such as laser shows are presented with more colorful lighting for 40 minutes from 8:00 p.m. during the entire operation period. In the middle of summer, July and August, movies are screened on a water screen after fountain performances every Saturday.

The city completed maintenance work to improve the water quality and quality of the fountain last month and provides more spectacular lighting and various performances such as the 30m-high Gosa Fountain, Solar Fountain, and Lotus Fountain.