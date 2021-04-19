Image: Gimhae City
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gimhae’s Hwapocheon Ecological Park

Haps Staff

Named as one of the top 25 non-face-to-face tourist destinations for spring by the Korea Tourism Organization, Hwapocheon Ecological Park is a short day trip from Busan that offers a respite from city life.

Hwapocheon Ecological Park is a river-type wetland that provides excellent scenery and has well-preserved wetlands.

Over 800 species of various creatures inhabit the wetland, including 24 species of endangered wildlife including yellow-billed spoonbills.

In addition, the park also has accessible walk paths which make it easy to tour around the park.

An endangered wild stork recently flew into the wetlands, the first time such an occurrence happened in the past three years.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
71 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 