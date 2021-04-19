Korea Destinations: Gimhae’s Hwapocheon Ecological Park

Named as one of the top 25 non-face-to-face tourist destinations for spring by the Korea Tourism Organization, Hwapocheon Ecological Park is a short day trip from Busan that offers a respite from city life.

Hwapocheon Ecological Park is a river-type wetland that provides excellent scenery and has well-preserved wetlands.

Over 800 species of various creatures inhabit the wetland, including 24 species of endangered wildlife including yellow-billed spoonbills.

In addition, the park also has accessible walk paths which make it easy to tour around the park.

An endangered wild stork recently flew into the wetlands, the first time such an occurrence happened in the past three years.