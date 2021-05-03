Image: Screen Capture from White Water
Korea Destinations: Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park to Open Weekends in May

Haps Staff

Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park has announced that it will open on weekends and public holidays during the month of May.

The largest water park in the southern region of the country, Lotte Water Park in Gimhae has more than 40 pools and rides for those looking to cool down from the summer heat.

Restrictions at the park are in place to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Most of the outside facilities have been opened although some may be limited.

Only 30% of visitors will be allowed entry each day.

Masks must be worn during queuing and elsewhere except in the water as well as strict sanitation guidelines will be followed.

Temperature checks and electronic QR code entry will also be taken.

A 70% discount may be possible on entry before noon.

You can follow what’s happening at the park, including restrictions, prices, and current updates at Lotte Water Park.

