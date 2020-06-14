Image: Screen Capture from White Water
Korea Destinations: Gimhae's Lotte Water Park Opens

Haps Staff

Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park opened on Saturday for the 2020 summer season.

The largest water park in the southern region of the country, Lotte Water Park in Gimhae has more than 40 pools and rides for those looking to cool down from the summer heat.

Restrictions at the park are in place to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Social distancing is encouraged, as well as strict sanitation guidelines will be followed.

You can follow what’s happening at the park, including restrictions, prices, and current updates at Lotte Water Park.

Haps Staff
