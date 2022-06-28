Image: Geoje City
TravelDomestic DestinationsNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Gohyeonhang Landmark Footbridge Opened in Geoje

Haps Staff

A footbridge connecting Junggok-dong from the port redevelopment site of Gohyeon Port was recently opened on Geoje Island.

The footbridge is a pedestrian bridge in the form of an arch bridge that is 162m in length and 6m in widthAt the center of the footbridge, there is an observatory where you can enjoy the surrounding scenery, and it is expected to establish itself as new landmark of Geoje by installing night scenery lighting from sunset to 24:00.

The footbridge construction project, which was carried out as a condition of approval of the apartment housing construction project plan in 2018, started construction in 2021 by DLC Co., Ltd., was completed in May 2022, and was taken over by Geoje City

Currently, the Gohyeon Port Port Redevelopment Project Neighborhood Park site construction is in progress, and temporary pedestrian paths and safety facilities have been installed to induce pedestrian movement.

With the footbridge is opened, it is expected that the safety of students commuting from the apartment housing area of ​​the Gohyeon Port Port Redevelopment Project to Junggok Elementary School will be secured, and the movement between Jangpyeong-dong and Gohyeon-dong and Junggok-dong will become much more convenient, which will greatly contribute to revitalizing the local economy.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Jangsan Mountain Summit Now Open Regularly

Nampo Port Water Playground to Open in Goseong July 12

BIMF: “Magic Convention”

Official Selection for the Korean Competition of the 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival Announced

국내 최대 규모 몰입형 미디어아트 전시관, ‘아르떼뮤지엄 부산’ 2023년 개관

City of Busan-Asiad CC Team Up to Promote Busan World Expo 2030 Bid at this Weekend’s KPGA Event

Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
89 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Wed
26 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
27 °
Sun
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 