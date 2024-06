The fields around Eocheon-ri in Goseong-gun become awash in purple at the Goseong Lavender Festival through June 23rd.

The three-week festival has experience programs, gardening talks, distillation demonstrations, music, performances, and craft-making.

Admission to the festival is 4,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for children. Some charges for special programs may be applicable.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.