Image: Changwon City
Korea Destinations: Gwangam Beach in Changwon Opens

Changwon City announced on the 2nd that it will start operating Gwangam Beach for 51 days until the 20th of August.

In order to provide a safe and comfortable bathing environment for beach users, this year, the city carried out facilities improvement construction such as replenishing high-quality sand, gravel and sand dredging at the sea and installing an outdoor stage.

In particular, the city organized and operated the ‘Sea Corona 19 Response Group’ to prevent and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the beach, and strengthened the management of personal hygiene practices such as ‘wearing masks and observing social distance between individuals’.

They plan to prevent the spread of infection in multi-use facilities, such as putting parasols at a 2-meter distance, disinfecting multi-use facilities, providing hand sanitizers, and creating user lists.

In addition, as a measure to prevent COVID-19 spread, a body band is checked at the main and rear entrances of the beach to distribute wristbands to those who have no signs of abnormality after the fever check and if a person is above 37.5℃, access to the beach is strictly controlled.

Image: Changwon City

The indoor shower is not open, but the outdoor shower can be used free of charge at a distance of 2-meters.

According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, the city will not hold various cultural experience events such as the opening ceremony held in the previous year, children’s water playground, busking performance, and the Starlight Film Festival.

Director Kim Seong-ho of the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Commission said, “When using the beach, I hope that you will follow the guidelines for keeping the distance on the beach, such as wearing a mask and keeping the distance between others,” Director Kim Seong-ho of the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Commission said.

Korea Destinations: Gwangam Beach in Changwon Opens

