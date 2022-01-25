Korea Destinations: Gwanghwamun Plaza to be Opened in July

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that the construction of the ‘Citizen’s Plaza’ adjacent to the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts will be completed by June and fully open in July.

The total area of ​​the new Gwanghwamun Square, which will be created by removing the existing roadway and widening the pedestrian path, will be 2.1 times wider than the original, have 1.7 times the square width, and 3.3 times the green space.

47 kinds of trees and 91,070 plants, including cornflower and magnolia that herald spring, fresh elm in summer, zelkova in autumn, and green pine in winter, were planted so that citizens can feel the four seasons in the city center and enjoy rest and leisure.

The new plaza will also host a waterway showing Korean history, a King Sejong the Great Hangeul fountain, and statues around Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s Victory Monument dedicated as a history and culture storytelling space.

Construction was set to be completed in April but was pushed back to prevent any safety issues from quick construction.