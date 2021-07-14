TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gwanghwamun Plaza to be Completed Next April

Haps Staff

Construction at Gwanghwamun Plaza is set to be completed next April according to the Seoul City government.

The updated transformation includes a larger pedestrian area lined with trees while moving traffic lanes alongside one side of the plaza in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.

According to the Chosun Ilbo, the new plaza will feature artifacts dug up from the Chosun Dynasty and the renovation of the underground exhibition halls dedicated to Admiral Yi Sun-shin and King Sejong.

