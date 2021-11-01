TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gwangju World Kimchi Festival

Haps Staff

The food that is the source of Korean national pride and a must at every meal, must, of course, have its own festival.

Now in its 29th year, the Gwangju World Kimchi Festival sees all manner and varieties of kimchi — taste it, take pictures of it, walk amongst it and enjoy it at Gwangju Kimchi Town, a theme park dedicated to Korea’s most famous food export.

Explore the traditions of the fermented dish with a variety of experience programs and diverse events where you can also purchase and make kimchi on-site.

The year’s event is held online until November 14 and will have an onsite event on November 13-14.

Event Information

Dates: October 29 – November 14 online, November 13-14 offline

Location: Gwangju Kimchi Town

Admission: Free

Website

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
4.1 ° C
4.1 °
4.1 °
67 %
3.8kmh
0 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 