Korea Destinations: Gwangju World Kimchi Festival
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gwangju World Kimchi Festival

By Haps Staff

The 33rd Gwangju Kimchi Festival will take place from October 23 to 25, bringing three days of traditional Korean food, cooking experiences, cultural performances and kimchi-related activities to Gwangju.

Held at Gwangju City Hall, the annual festival celebrates one of Korea’s most recognizable foods while introducing visitors to both traditional kimchi-making practices and contemporary dishes.

This year’s event, held under the theme “Overwhelm! Kimchi Party,” will feature a kimchi market, cooking demonstrations, tasting opportunities and interactive programs for visitors of all ages.

One of the main attractions will be the Kimchi Market, where visitors can explore and purchase different varieties of kimchi, including products made using regional ingredients and traditional preparation methods.

The festival will also feature master classes led by kimchi experts, offering participants an opportunity to learn about preparation techniques and the traditions behind Korea’s fermented food culture.

At the Thousand People’s Table food area, visitors can sample and purchase dishes featuring kimchi, while a series of performances and entertainment programs will add to the festival atmosphere.

Hands-on activities will include kimchi-making experiences, a family-friendly Kimchi Playground and a salt experience area. Exhibitions and a concurrent urban farmers’ festival will provide additional attractions.

The festival continues a tradition spanning more than three decades, highlighting Gwangju’s culinary heritage and the role of kimchi in Korean food culture.

Admission is free, although fees apply to certain activities, including the kimchi-making school.

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Haps Staff
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