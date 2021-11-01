Korea Destinations: Gwangju World Kimchi Festival

The food that is the source of Korean national pride and a must at every meal, must, of course, have its own festival.

Now in its 29th year, the Gwangju World Kimchi Festival sees all manner and varieties of kimchi — taste it, take pictures of it, walk amongst it and enjoy it at Gwangju Kimchi Town, a theme park dedicated to Korea’s most famous food export.

Explore the traditions of the fermented dish with a variety of experience programs and diverse events where you can also purchase and make kimchi on-site.

The year’s event is held online until November 14 and will have an onsite event on November 13-14.

Event Information

Dates: October 29 – November 14 online, November 13-14 offline

Location: Gwangju Kimchi Town

Admission: Free

Website