Korea Destinations: Gyeongnam Forests Offer Healthy Rest and Rejuvenation

In Gyeongnam province, where forests account for 66.3% of the region, a comprehensive initiative is underway to promote citizens’ health and happiness through forest-based activities.

The “30 Projects for the Realization of Gyeongnam Era by 2030” is at the heart of this effort, aiming to expand forest welfare infrastructure.

Over the last four years, the number of forest welfare facilities has grown significantly, reaching 114, including a record-breaking 35 private gardens. To accommodate the growing demand for forest recreation, private gardens have become increasingly popular.

Several new natural recreation forests, such as Yongjibong National Recreation Forest and Wolasan Natural Recreation Forest, have received positive responses from visitors, attracting 9,000 people this year alone.

To ensure equal forest welfare services, five national facilities, including National Natural Recreation Forests, are actively being operated and promoted.

These efforts are contributing to the revitalization of the local economy, leading to Gyeongnam province’s selection as the “2023 Balanced Development Project Outstanding Project.”

To further enhance the forest experience, the province has begun a pilot program to provide guest rooms for visitors with companion animals.

Additionally, private gardens have gained attention as healing spaces. To promote garden culture and create enthusiasm, garden fairs, and expos are planned for the future.

Moreover, the importance of urban forests for environmental reasons is growing.

Gyeongnam province has set a goal of 20㎡ of urban forest per capita by 2029 to combat climate change and improve living conditions.

With these initiatives, Gyeongnam-do aims to transform itself into a green living space and a hub for forest culture and welfare.