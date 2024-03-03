Image: Hadong-gun
Domestic DestinationsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Hadong Rail Bike Reopens for Spring Season

By Haps Staff

The popular Hadong Rail Bike has reopened its doors on March 1st after a winter safety inspection.

Hadong Rail Bike operates 70 new rail bikes, including 25 2-seaters and 45 4-seaters, in the 5.3km section of Bukcheon-Yangbo Station on the old Gyeongjeon Line, including the 1.2 km-long Imyeong Tunnel.

Rail bikes operate six times a day from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

To celebrate the reopening, special discounts are available. Children (up to elementary school) can enjoy the ride for half the price from March 1st to March 31st.

Additionally, national meritorious persons, the disabled, and Hadong-gun residents receive a 30% discount, while groups of 10+ (2-seater) or 8+ (4-seater) get 10% off.

Regular fares are 30,000 won for a 2-seater and 44,000 won for a 4-seater.

The journey starts with a tourist train ride from the old Bukcheon Station, which also houses the ticket office. After reaching Yangbo Station, you’ll hop on your chosen rail bike and enjoy a scenic ride back to Bukcheon Station.

The station is located at 2446-6 Gyeongseo-daero, Bukcheon-myeon.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Selected as the 2024 Asian Night Festival by the World Festivals Association

Train Service to Yangsan to Increase During the Wondong Plum Festival

Tongyeong to Launch a Twice Weekly Ship to Ogok Island

“Jinju Jinmaek Brewery” to Begin Full-Scale Operation in March

Gonggoji Arboretum is in Full Swing Preparing for Spring with Daffodils

62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival to be Bigger and Better Than Ever

The Latest

Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Returning it Pre-Pandemic Levels

BISFF Selects Italy as its Guest Country for 2024 Edition

Lim Dong-hyek Piano Recital

부산시 여성문화회관, 2024년 “금요 Movie Day” 운영

McDonald’s Adds Three New Tomato Cheese Crust Options

Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Selected as the 2024 Asian Night Festival by the World Festivals Association

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
75 %
1kmh
0 %
Sun
8 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 