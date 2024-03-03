Korea Destinations: Hadong Rail Bike Reopens for Spring Season

The popular Hadong Rail Bike has reopened its doors on March 1st after a winter safety inspection.

Hadong Rail Bike operates 70 new rail bikes, including 25 2-seaters and 45 4-seaters, in the 5.3km section of Bukcheon-Yangbo Station on the old Gyeongjeon Line, including the 1.2 km-long Imyeong Tunnel.

Rail bikes operate six times a day from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

To celebrate the reopening, special discounts are available. Children (up to elementary school) can enjoy the ride for half the price from March 1st to March 31st.

Additionally, national meritorious persons, the disabled, and Hadong-gun residents receive a 30% discount, while groups of 10+ (2-seater) or 8+ (4-seater) get 10% off.

Regular fares are 30,000 won for a 2-seater and 44,000 won for a 4-seater.

The journey starts with a tourist train ride from the old Bukcheon Station, which also houses the ticket office. After reaching Yangbo Station, you’ll hop on your chosen rail bike and enjoy a scenic ride back to Bukcheon Station.

The station is located at 2446-6 Gyeongseo-daero, Bukcheon-myeon.