Korea Destinations: Haman Lotus Theme Park in South Gyeongsang Province

Cool down this summer and enjoy thousands of lotus flowers at Haman Lotus Theme Park in Haman Country, South Gyeongsang Province.

The Haman Lotus Flower Park is a nature-friendly theme park made up of natural swamps with a total area of ​​98,900 square meters.

It is a place where a variety of aquatic plants such as water poppies, water acacia, water loofah, pattern iris, and small frog rice coexist in lotus flowers such as red flies, white flies, and water lilies.

Every year from July to August, visitors can meet the unique fragrance of lotus in full bloom with the surrounding nature, including 700-year-old lotus plants from the Goryeo Dynasty.

It is also fun to visit the nearby Haman Museum, which is just 10 minutes’ walk from the lotus theme park.

There are nearly 2,000 artifacts on display at the museum, good for a day trip with a loved one or family.