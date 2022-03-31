Korea Destinations” Hapcheon-gun Baengni Cherry Blossom Road Valley of Light Nights

Hapcheon-gun has created a Valley of Light night content creation project by installing LED lights of various colors and patterns in 5 sections from Hapcheon-eup to Daebyeong-myeon with fantastic night scenery lighting being introduced.

In the county, LED tree landscape lighting was installed on the Hapcheon Baekri Cherry Blossom Road in the Jeongyang Leports Park area, public playground and memorial park section (850 m), Yongju-ju Goum-ri section (1,000 m), auxiliary dam deck section (626 m), Daebyeong-myeon Hoeyang-ri section (650 m), and sunset.

It is open from until 10 p.m. daily.

The Hapcheon Baengni Cherry Blossom Road is famous for its beautiful cherry blossom road that hosts a cherry blossom marathon every year.

It is a representative tourist attraction in Hapcheon-gun that many visitors visit during the cherry blossom season.