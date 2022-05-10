Image: Hapcheon-gun
Korea Destinations: Hapcheon-gun Peony Flower Cultivation Complex

Haps Staff

Hapcheon-gun has created large and coveted peony flowers In a variety of colors such as white, red, and pink to welcome spring visitors.

Hatdeul Eco Park, located on the Hwanggang River, is taking shape as a popular tourist attraction as an increasing number of county residents enjoy rest and leisure or by getting outdoors and walking or riding a bicycle along the Hwanggang Masil Road. 

The peony flower cultivation complex is 2 hectares and offers attractions not only for the citizens of the county but also for tourists visiting Hapcheon with trails, benches, and photo zones.

In addition, Hapcheon-gun developed a peony beauty drink, peony sunscreen and hand cream, and Hapcheon yulpi-tteok, as well as organizing events using Hapcheon Yulpi-tteok, and operating a tourism promotion booth and a flea market. 

To see the peonies in full bloom in early May, visit 1628 Haddeul Eco Park, Hapcheon-ri, Hapcheon-eup.

