Korea Destinations: Hapcheon Hwangmaesan, the Legend of Autumn that Begins Again

Hwangmaesan Mountain is the last peak of the Sobaek Mountains, located on the border between Gahoe-myeon, Hapcheon-gun, and Chahwang-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do.

In spring, pink rhododendrons form a mountain flower garden, and in autumn, silver grass waving like a silver wave forms a spectacular sight.

The silver grass colony is a large-scale colony the size of 60 soccer fields (60 ha) in Hwangmae Plain, Hwangmaesan County Park, Hapcheon-gun. Hwangmae Plain, created in 1984 as a result of the government’s livestock promotion policy, was formed by the large-scale azalea colonies where the cattle and sheep raised there ate the surrounding grass, leaving only the poisonous azaleas.

1st Hwangmaesan Silver Grass Festival

Hapcheon-gun and the Hwangmaesan Festival Committee plan to hold the 1st Hwangmaesan Silver Grass Festival in order for more people to see and enjoy the nation’s largest silver grass colony.

The festival will be held in Hwangmaesan County Park in Hapcheon-gun for 16 days from October 15th to 30th, and various cultural and artistic performances and starlight concerts are being prepared for the opening ceremony, including guest singer Hyunbin Park.

This festival prepares a sharing cart tour for the transportation-disabled people who have difficulty finding Mt. Hwangmaesan, and expects them to visit Hwangmaesan County Park and enjoy the festival with silver grass swaying in silver waves. The Nanum Cart Tour can be used by the elderly, the disabled, and up to one guardian accompanying an infant, and can be used after making a reservation on the Hapcheon County County Park website.

In addition, a market for agricultural specialties grown and produced by local residents and a food market is operated, along with Suwajin’s Love Plus Performance and a docent tour of Hwangmaesan Mountain in Hapcheon with a forest commentator. For more information, please refer to the website of Hwangmaesan County Park in Hapcheon-gun.

Hwangmaesan, a broadcaster who fell into the autumn silver grass

Hwangmaesan County Park Silver grass has been in the spotlight as a hot place in the autumn season by word of mouth and publicity on various SNS. The silver grass in Hwangmae Plain, 1,000m above sea level, is the size of 60 soccer fields and can be found within a 10-minute walk from the summit parking lot. For this reason, TVN Gumiho 2, TVN Youth Month, TVN Goodbye to this Student, Netflix Thief, Netflix Queen Maker, KBS documentary, Millet CF shooting, etc. are scheduled to be filmed.

Barrier-free Sharing Path to be completed in the fall

In Hapcheon-gun, the barrier-free Sharing Path in Hwangmaesan County Park, which was selected as a 2022 green fund competition project hosted by the Korea Forestry Welfare Agency, was completed at the end of September this year. The barrier-free sharing road in Hwangmaesan County Park completed the 1.43km project at a cost of 980 million won. This project is to be built in the third azalea colony where wild azaleas grow most naturally in Hwangmaesan County Park, and it is expected that it will be in the spotlight as a new attraction not only in spring but also in autumn by tourists visiting.

Hwangmaesan Camping Site for Forest Cance at 850m above sea level

Located at the highest point that can be reached by car among domestic camping sites, Hwangmaesan Auto Campground is located in Hwangmaesan County Park in Hapcheon.

In May, TDI, a company specializing in big data, selected Hwangmaesan Auto Camping Site as the most popular camping site nationwide among Tmap users. According to TDI, the cumulative number of vehicles arriving at the Hwangmaesan Auto Campground was 26,455 which was more than double the number of vehicles arriving at the second-placed Jarasum Auto Campground.

Even in the autumn season of Mt. Hwangmaesan, campers who want to see silver grass and heal in the forest of Mt. Hwangmaesan do not cease to come.