Image: Hapcheon-gun
TravelDomestic DestinationsNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Hapcheon Movie Theme Park Spring Season Begins

Haps Staff

Hapcheon Movie Theme Park, the best open set for period films in Korea, has prepared a variety of new events for the spring 2022 season and is ready to welcome visitors.

Seasonal events will provide visitors with a variety of things to see and enjoy. Among them, the spring season event will include ‘Hapcheon Nom Nom Nom’, which arranges 12 various characters from the movie, ‘Once Upon a Time’, a musical performance, and ‘Run with the Taegeukgi’, a spectator participation event.

The spring season event will be held on weekends and holidays until May 29th.

‘Hapcheon Nom Nom Nom’ is a 1920s-themed story with 12 characters including an independence fighter, hotel owner, vice-chairman of the governor-general, minion, dressmaker owner, cafe madam, beggar, a singer, a mother, a shoe shiner, a reporter, and a boy outside the town, and the characters communicate with the audience around the park and conduct various events.

Also, at 2 p.m., the main performance ‘Once Upon a Time’, deals with the story of a grandmother reminiscing on the past which is then followed by ‘Push with the Taegeukgi!’ at 4 p.m.

In addition, ‘Accidental Spring’, a romantic parade using a parade car introduced for the first time will be held twice a day, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan BOE to Provide More Free Meals to Students

Watch Online: Hong Kong Arts Festival Celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a Global Audience Via an International Line-up of Online Programs

Housing Transactions Down 32.6% in January in Busan

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style at Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Jinju’s Winter Outdoor Skating Rink & Sledding Rink Closes for 2022 After Successful Run

Korea Destinations: Hapcheon Movie Theme Park Spring Season Begins

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7.1 °
7 °
33 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 