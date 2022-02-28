Korea Destinations: Hapcheon Movie Theme Park Spring Season Begins

Hapcheon Movie Theme Park, the best open set for period films in Korea, has prepared a variety of new events for the spring 2022 season and is ready to welcome visitors.

Seasonal events will provide visitors with a variety of things to see and enjoy. Among them, the spring season event will include ‘Hapcheon Nom Nom Nom’, which arranges 12 various characters from the movie, ‘Once Upon a Time’, a musical performance, and ‘Run with the Taegeukgi’, a spectator participation event.

The spring season event will be held on weekends and holidays until May 29th.

‘Hapcheon Nom Nom Nom’ is a 1920s-themed story with 12 characters including an independence fighter, hotel owner, vice-chairman of the governor-general, minion, dressmaker owner, cafe madam, beggar, a singer, a mother, a shoe shiner, a reporter, and a boy outside the town, and the characters communicate with the audience around the park and conduct various events.

Also, at 2 p.m., the main performance ‘Once Upon a Time’, deals with the story of a grandmother reminiscing on the past which is then followed by ‘Push with the Taegeukgi!’ at 4 p.m.

In addition, ‘Accidental Spring’, a romantic parade using a parade car introduced for the first time will be held twice a day, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.