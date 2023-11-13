Korea Destinations: Hapcheon Video Theme Park Gears Up for Christmas

As part of the Hapcheon Video Theme Park project, ‘Fantasy Partner,’ was officially announced on the 13th, promising a magical experience for visitors.

Running from November 18 to December 25 on weekends and holidays, ‘Fantasy Partner’ will usher in the Christmas spirit with a partner-themed event featuring Santa, Rudolph, and elves.

This event aims to offer a delightful and novel experience for tourists exploring Hapcheon.

Visitors dressed as Santa or donning designated couple outfits with their partners can enjoy free entry to the event.

The festivities include stamp missions conducted with partners to discover compatibility indices such as MBTI, blood type, and zodiac signs. Successfully completing all stamp missions will earn participating couples an on-the-spot ‘mate certificate’ on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also, a tarot card and fortune-telling compatibility experience zone will be available at an affordable price. Additionally, attendees can participate in partner karaoke, partner jump rope, and a partner-strong competition to determine the ultimate dynamic duo, with gifts awaiting the winners.

The event also features ‘Hapcheon Nom Nom Nom,’ a Christmas carol parade, partner flash mobs, special Christmas performances, and captivating photo zones.