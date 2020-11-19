Image: Yesan County
Korea Destinations: Healing Your Mind at the Forests in Yesan County

Haps Staff

As the coronavirus pandemic presses on into its 10th month and depression setting in for many people, local healing tours have been popping up around the nation to lift the spirits of citizens around Korea.

The Korean Forest Service has been offering programs around the country, taking advantage of the wide spaces and fresh air in the countryside.

A healing program in Yesan County in South Chungcheong province known for its relaxing nature is just one of over a dozen around the country where the results have been positive.

According to Korea Bizwire:

The Korea Forest Service (KFS) announced Wednesday that psychological stability among program participants rose from 66.97 points before the program to 71.27 points after the program.

The KFS began offering healing programs at the forest in May, after considering that the forest could become a safe haven from the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, 10 public medical agencies have set up smart indoor gardens to allow visitors to rest and prevent fatigue.

A total of 13 national forest education institutions and healing facilities are also offering healing programs to vulnerable groups and health care workers in charge of fighting the pandemic.


