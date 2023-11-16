Image: VisitJeju.net
Korea Destinations: Hueree Camellia Festival in Jeju

The 2023 Hueree Camellia Festival, situated in Silrye-ri, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju,  has gotten underway until January 31, 2024.

This festival promises an enhanced experience, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in meticulously nurtured camellia flowers spread across the park around Dongbaek Olle Trail, Dongbaek Greenhouse, and Camellia Garden.

Known as a prime location for capturing life’s special moments, such as wedding and friendship photos, the Hueree Camellia Festival showcases the beauty of camellia flowers.

The festival offers an educational experience on tangerines, making it an enjoyable outing for families with children and tangerine enthusiasts alike.

Event Information

Hueree Camellia Festival Schedule: November 14, 2023 (Tuesday) ~ January 31, 2024 (Wednesday)

Venue: 256 Silryedong-ro, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do (Hueree Natural Park)

Host: Hueree Natural Life Park

Experience Programs

  • Let’s play with black pigs (11:00, 13:00, 15:00, 16:00, 17:00 <4 times a day>)
  • Animal feeding experience (rabbits, pigs, goats, horses), wildflower nature learning experience
  • Tangerine experience (October to January)
  • Traditional play experience (Stone tower building, Tuho throwing, Hoop experience, Jegichagi, Neolttwigi)
