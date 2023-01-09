Korea Destinations: Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival

Gangwon province’s Hwacheon is home to the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, which is underway until the 29th of January.

Ice Fishing is just one of the highlights of the festival, which includes bobsledding, ice sledding, cultural activities, ice sculptures and food zones.

Admission to the events may have some charges and are open to people of all ages.

Around 90 percent of the fish being used in Hwacheon’s annual fishing event are farmed trout, being supplied by 16 fishing farms located across the country, from various locations including Hwacheon County, YangYang County, Chuncheon County, and Uljin County, to name a few.

With nearly 180 tons expected to be relocated for the event this year, event organizers face the challenge of keeping the fish fresh and healthy during long-distance trips, some of which are over 200 kilometers.

Getting there: From Dong Seoul Bus Terminal, take an intercity bus to Hwacheon.

Hwacheon Stream and the festival grounds are about 10 minute walk from the bus terminal.