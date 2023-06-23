Korea Destinations: Hydrangeas In Full Bloom in Forest Sound Park in Geoje

Geoje Forest Sound Park is currently enchanting visitors with its vibrant hydrangeas.

If you’re looking for a delightful family outing this June, look no further than Forest Sound Park, where you can immerse yourself in the beauty of hydrangeas and even feed adorable sheep.

The park boasts a sprawling hydrangea garden spanning approximately 0.5 hectares.

Stroll through the park and capture stunning pictures or videos of the serene scenery, with sheep leisurely grazing on the lush green grass and the colorful hydrangeas in full bloom.

As you wander along the forest deck, you’ll be surrounded by thick foliage and serenaded by the gentle sounds of water flowing in the nearby valley. Children can joyfully play at the Acorn Playground, while adults can find respite in the shade of the cypress forest.

Forest Sound Park offers an enjoyable experience for both young and old, making it a prime destination for hydrangea enthusiasts in Geoje.

Admission to the park is free of charge, and it operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last admission at 17:00. The park is closed on Lunar New Year’s Day, Chuseok, and Mondays.

In addition, the ‘6th Nambu-myeon Hydrangea Festival’ has commenced and will continue until today in the Jeogu Port area of Nambu-myeon, known for its expansive hydrangea population.

This year’s festival, themed ‘Purdy Blue Bunch of Hope,’ promises an array of exciting events where visitors can indulge in live performances, explore picturesque photo zones, savor delectable treats from food trucks, and browse through delightful offerings at the flea market.