Korea Destinations: Immerse Yourself in the Silver Grass of Hwangmaesan Mountain in Hapcheon

The 2nd Hapcheon Hwangmaesan Silver Grass Festival is currently being held in the area of Hwangmaesan County Park in Hapcheon through the 29th.

Hwangmaesan Mountain, which sits on the border of Gahoe-myeon and Daebyeong-myeon in Hapcheon-gun and Chahwang-myeon in Sancheong-gun, forms a heavenly flower garden with deep pink mountain azaleas in spring and silver grass swaying with silver waves in the fall, offering a spectacular sight.

Standing at 1,113 meters above sea level, Hwangmaesan Mountain is often referred to as the Geumgangsan Mountain of Yeongnam due to its uniquely shaped rock formations that curve out at every level. The pine trees and azaleas that gracefully intertwine between them create an image akin to an embroidered folding screen.

Accessibility is convenient as visitors can drive up to the parking lot at the summit, which sits 850 meters above sea level. Moreover, the gentle incline of the mountain’s ridge makes it easy to climb up to the Hwangmae Plain.

The silver grass in the Hwangmae Plain of Hwangmaesan County Park sprawls across an area equivalent to 60 soccer fields (60ha), ensuring that every corner is transformed into a picturesque photo zone. It’s just a 10-minute walk from the summit parking lot.

During the festival period, various attractions, including performances, picnic zones, experience zones, and photo spots at 900 to 1,000 meters above sea level, are being offered to visitors.

The festival commenced with an opening ceremony at 2 p.m. on the 21st, featuring guest singer Yang Kim and other celebratory performances. To allow more people to witness and relish the country’s largest silver grass colony, diverse cultural and artistic performances and experiences have been arranged.

Furthermore, a sharing cart tour is being organized for individuals with transportation disabilities who typically encounter challenges accessing Hwangmaesan Mountain. The Sharing Cart Tour is open to the elderly, the disabled, infants, and one accompanying guardian, and can be availed upon prior reservation on the Hwangmaesan County Park website.

The sales center and food market, exhibiting agricultural specialties cultivated and produced by local residents, will remain open until November 19. Visitors can unwind and craft delightful memories with family, loved ones, and friends in the newly established picnic zone and expansive art shade canopy in the lawn plaza.

On the 27th, a ‘Starlight Concert’ comprising an acoustic band and a trot performance is scheduled to take place at the lawn plaza from 7 p.m.

To alleviate vehicular congestion and traffic issues during the festival period, the organizers have arranged for one shuttle bus to operate on weekdays and two on weekends, shuttling visitors from the Deokman parking lot to the vicinity of the summit parking lot, thus enhancing the convenience for attendees.