Korea Destinations: Indulge in Green Healing at Gyeongnam’s Enchanting Private Gardens

Escape the scorching heat and indulge in green healing at Gyeongnam province’s enchanting private gardens.

Embark on a garden excursion to uncover the hidden gems strewn across Gyeongnam’s landscapes. This year’s first half has seen the unveiling of 35 private gardens, including 6 newcomers, fostering a sanctuary of rejuvenation amidst the summer’s sweltering temperatures.

Driven by Governor Park Wan-soo’s vision, Gyeongsangnam-do has been dedicatedly discovering and enlisting private gardens, nurturing a culture of relaxation and healing for locals and boosting regional tourism.

Scattered across 16 cities and counties within the province, these private gardens encompass a rich tapestry of characteristics and stories. Since the inauguration of the inaugural ‘Seomi Garden’ in Namhae-gun in October 2015, followed by ‘Grace Garden’ in Goseong-gun, ‘Hamiang Garden’ in Hamyang-gun, ‘Naples Farm’ in Tongyeong-si, and ‘Chamsaem Herb Nara Garden’ in Miryang-si, these private oases have burgeoned into essential tourist destinations.

Beyond their aesthetic allure, these gardens encapsulate regional traits, personal tales, and the devotion of those who nurtured them. They offer not only serene spaces for local interaction but also vistas, solace, and indelible memories, be it through vibrant blooms or towering trees.

In the first half of this year, six new private gardens joined the fold, propelling the total count to 35 – the highest number among metropolitan areas nationwide. This surge invites citizens to seek respite and rejuvenation for their minds and bodies.

Among the newcomers, ‘Garden Pum’ of the ’10 Siblings and Sisters Garden’ in Jinju holds a special place.

Nestled in Changchon-ri, Gichonseong-myeon, it harks back to the birth and lives of ten siblings. Transformed from a century-old farmhouse, it showcases silver trees, quinces, wildflowers, and trinkets that resonate with local sentiment. The result is a harmoniously arranged and resourcefully repurposed garden offering a captivating landscape.

Similarly, ‘Mollangtteul Garden’ in Hadong-gun’s Sangi-ri earned acclaim as the winner of the 2020 Beautiful Garden Contest Award by the Forest Service. This garden boasts year-round splendor with its blossoms and trees. Nearby, the ‘Dasorang Garden’ harmonizes hanok architecture, water gardens, stepping stone paths, and encompassing valleys, promising a unique visual experience.

Gyeongnam’s private gardens beckon not only as summer havens where mountains and streams meld, but also for their diverse distribution, allowing visitors to relish distinct experiences and find solace in every season.